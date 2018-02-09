Kourtney Kardashian Teases ‘Intense’ New Relationship in ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian has been tight-lipped about her relationship with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima, but opened up about their tryst on this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

News of the couple broke in May, when this episode was filmed, when pictures of them getting cozy in Cannes surfaced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s just intense,” Kendall Jenner tells Kourtney who is texting Bendjima.

“It’s not as intense as you think it is,” the 38-year-old responds.

Friend Simon Huck pokes fun at Kourtney for being so secretive about her relationship.

“You have this (24)-year-old stallion who is obsessed with you and is easy!” he jokes.

Up Next: Scott Disick Threatens Kourtney Kardashian and Her Boyfriend in ‘KUWTK’

Younes himself doesn’t appear on the show, but is heard briefly Facetiming with Khloe and Kris Jenner from Cannes.

“She’s finally doing something for herself,” Khloe tells Kris, “and I’m just proud of her for–“

“Having fun?” Kris interjects.

“Yeah, having fun,” Khloe says.

Kendall says it’s “interesting” to see her sister with another guy after being in a 10-year relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she had her three children.

“It’s fun,” Kendall says. “She’s free.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!.