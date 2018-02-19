Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Weighs 98 Pounds

Kourtney Kardashian revealed just how much she weighs in a deleted scene from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in case you were curious.

The mother of three let the previously private information slip during a conversation with sister Khloe and friend Simon Gebrelul.

While the trio was in Khloe’s kitchen and making salad, Khloe told Gebrelul, “You know she’s 97 lbs.?”

“Guess what? I gained a pound,” Kourtney said, quickly correcting her younger sister. “I’m 98!”

“You know Mason is 62 [lbs.]?” Kourtney added about her son.

Kourtney has never been shy about sharing her weight with fans.

In April 2015, Kourtney posted a photo of her scale, which showed 116 pounds. “I’m 5 feet tall, so everyone relax I’m on a workout kick, trying to bring some Monday motivation,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old Kourtney keeps fit with a diet full of as many organic whole foods as possible, as she revealed on her site last month.

“I try to eat healthy and include as many organic whole foods as possible,” Kourtney wrote in a post about her “current meal plan,” PEOPLE reports.

Before she eats, Kourtney takes collagen supplements first thing in the morning, along with a glass of water with organic apple cider vinegar 20 minutes later. The cider vinegar blend is supposed to help her with weight loss, and she also drinks it before dinner.

“Both of these habits have a ton of health benefits that affect everything from your skin to the way your body processes nutrients,” she wrote of her early morning habits.

Then, she has fresh avocado pudding before going to the gym, since “it only takes a few minutes to make and it provides healthy fats to give me energy before a workout.” Whole grain, freshly-made oatmeal is up next, followed by as many greens as possible on her lunch plate. She also has chicken or salmon, and leaves bottled dressings behind. She has tried to cut out her all processed foods from her meals.

“Of course, I derail from eating healthy sometimes, because you have to live your life!” Kourtney wrote.

“It’s obviously best to snack on fresh fruits and veggies, but this is not realistic all the time. We still need to have a little fun and indulge a little every day,” Kourtney wrote in a 2016 post. “I recently discovered that tons of regular candy is gluten- and dairy-free. But, what they do have in them — which is not good for our bodies or our brains — is food coloring and artificial dyes. I strongly believe in avoiding artificial dyes and food coloring for kids’ diets.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian