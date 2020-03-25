Kourtney Kardashian Smacks Kim Kardashian, Slams Her 'Fat A—" in New 'KUWTK' Teaser

Things between Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney are getting intense in a new trailer for the upcoming Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiering Thursday. Tensions have been high between the two sisters for a while now, but things appear to be coming to a head as they get physical with one another in a sneak peek of the new season.

"I will f— you up, you literal c—," Kourtney yells at Kim, throwing a drink at her as the fight kicks off. While sister Khloé Kardashian tries to intervene and separate them, all three sisters get backed into a corner as Kim tries to punch and kick Kourtney before the oldest Kardashian sister slaps Kim hard across the face. Later on, Kim can be seen telling her big sister, "Just get the f— out of here. I don't even wanna see your f—ing face."

"I don't want to be near your fat a—!" Kourtney responds, with Kim shouting back, "Then go!"

Exiting as prompted, Kourtney makes sure she leaves with the last word, telling her sister to "shut the f— up."

Khloé, dressed in her Kris Jenner costume and seated by a fireplace, teases there's more to come as she reads a fairytale-inspired narration about what's to come. "Oh, you wanna know what happens next?" Khloe asks. "Well honey, you gotta stay tuned."

Kim has previously teased that she and Kourtney get "a little violent," this season, joking in a February interview on Laura Wasser's iHeartRadio podcast All's Fair, she "might need an attorney" when the first episode of the new season airs.

"It gets a lot worse before it gets better," she added. "But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out."

Kourtney had, prior to this season, announced that she would be taking a step back from filming KUWTK, but Kim told Ellen DeGeneres after the Season 17 finale that Kourtney would simply be appearing in a reduced capacity.

"We've come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit," she said. "I don't even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It's always up in the air."

"But we're in a good place about respecting each other's space," Kim continued. "And if someone doesn't want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!

