Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, made a rare appearance together on Friday at their son’s eighth birthday.

The couple has been broken up for almost three years, and they’ve been famously distant ever since. They avoid making public appearances together, but it seems they made an exception for Mason.

The pair arrived separately —Kourtney with their younger children, 5-year-old Penelope and 2-year-old Reign in tow.

The party was held at a bowling alley in Los Angeles. Most of the cast of Keeping Up With Kardashians was there, including Kris and Kendall Jenner. They gathered for most of the afternoon and early evening.

Neither Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, nor the model Disick has been reportedly dating, Sofia Richie showed up for the party. That could explain the conspicuous lack of drama.

Sources close to the Kardashians have told reporters that Kourtney is pretty serious with 24-year-old Younes. Although he wasn’t there for Mason’s celebration, he’s met all of his girlfriend’s kids.

Afterwards, Disick took Mason out for dinner. The two got seafood right near the family home. Disick has had an active hand in parenting his son lately, even taking him on a trip to the east coast for the Thanksgiving holiday. Kourtney has criticized her ex for playing the victim in their break-up, saying that he needs to accept his responsibility for part of it.

Disick has been distancing himself from the family’s reality TV world. He reportedly turned down a role on Celebrity Big Brother.

Photo credit: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images