Kourtney Kardashian Revisits Ariana Grande Halloween Costume, High Ponytail and All

Is it Ariana Grande or is it Ariana Grande? Kourtney Kardashian posted a throwback photo of herself dressed up as Grande for last year’s Halloween costume and she looks incredibly similar to the pop star despite their age difference. Kardashian, who just turned 40, captioned her photo with the title of a popular Grande song “No Tears Left to Cry” which could be a telling caption considering the mom of three was caught crying quite a bit before her birthday celebration.

Dressed in a pink, spaghetti strap dress with a tall, blonde ponytail, Kardashian rocked the look from head to toe.

One fan wrote, “Cutie pie,” while someone else said, “I thought it was Ariana!”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder was pretty open with how she was feeling leading up to her birthday. She confessed that she thought she might be in a different place in life and ended up taking a lot of her worry out on her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian who were trying to plan a nice gathering for her. Kourtney mentioned that she doesn’t like to be the center of attention and that it stressed her out at the thought of potentially having to get up in front of people to thank them for coming to her celebration. Because of this fear, she wanted to call the whole thing off, but her sisters woudln’t let her.

“No speeches, mom is not allowed to cry, if my mom cries I have to somehow shuttle her out, and we’re not allowed to say what age it is. No balloons,” she explained to Jimmy Kimmel prior to her big day.

After getting through that, managing a relationship with her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, it seems as though Kourtney can’t seem to catch a break. On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she accused one of her nannies of stealing not only thousands of dollars from her but electronics as well. She discovered that $700 had disappeared out of her purse and another $4,500 from Disick’s wallet. Her assistant, Megan, is the one that informed her.

That’s when she realized she wa missing an iPad as well and that’s when she suspected it may have been a newly hired nanny, which was a discouraging thought for her.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!.