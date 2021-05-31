Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Adorable Tooth Fairy Setup for Her Kids

✖

Kourtney Kardashian made 6-year-old son Reign's Tooth Fairy experience extra magical with a double dose of whimsy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared Friday on her Instagram Story that her youngest of three kids had lost a tooth, which prompted an adorable visit from the Tooth Fairy. Kardashian shared a video of what the magical creature left behind for her son, including a dusting of glitter all around his room.

The peak of the fairy's display was a tiny door and fairy ring, which the Tooth Fairy used to make its way to Reign's room to leave him a special treat. "Only the tooth fairy has the key to this fairy door," Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Story. The Poosh founder also shared a note written on tooth-shaped stationery that the Tooth Fairy left for Reign in a tiny mailbox fit for a fairy. "I'm too tiny to bring you a toy," reads the note. "Use this $ to pick one you love." Kardashian previously documented other visits from the Tooth Fairy to son Mason Disick, now 11, and daughter Penelope, now, 8, including a memorable moment on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which her oldest with ex Scott Disick got $100 from the Tooth Fairy because Kardashian only had that bill in her purse.

Kardashian recently opened up about parenting during quarantine in a conversation with Vogue Paris with model Miranda Kerr, admitting she had to "quickly shut down" a secret social media account started by her oldest. "Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine," the reality personality admitted. "Those were quickly shut down." Fans of the Kardashians will recall the preteen making headlines in March 2020 when he started spilling some of the family secrets on Instagram Live, revealing that his aunt, Kylie Jenner, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, had broken up. The two have since gotten back together privately, but Mason's disclosure quickly made headlines.

"What kids share today, it's there forever," Kardashian added during her conversation with Kerr. "I felt like quarantine was a big lesson, too, because I felt like it was hard for kids." She continued that while quarantining with their family at home had some silver linings, it was also difficult for the kids to not see people outside their family. "It was a good time for bonding, but then I felt like for their social interaction, it was really hard for them," she admitted.