Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Mason Disick Reveals Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Not Together

Kourtney Kardashian‘s 10-year-old son, Mason Disick, joined the growing list of Instagram users who have gone live during the coronavirus pandemic, using the platform on Wednesday to spill a little tea on his famous family members. In what appeared to be a question and answer session, Mason discussed his aunt Kylie Jenner‘s relationship status with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, saying, “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together.”

Jenner and Scott, who split in October, had previously sparked reconciliation rumors after Jenner shared a video of Scott in the car with Jenner, Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian after the Vanity Fair Oscar party this year.

“We have such a great relationship,” Jenner said of Scott in the March issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Some fans had also suspected the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, were quarantining together amid the coronavirus when Scott shared a video of himself and Stormi playing basketball together this week, though the footage could be old. A source also claimed to Entertainment Tonight in March that Jenner and Scott were back together and “have been for about a month.”

“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work,” the source said. “Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music.”

“Although things haven’t slowed down much for the duo, they’re better able to handle it,” the source continued. “At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together.”

While Jenner has kept mum on the current status of her relationship with Scott, the 22-year-old has been busy encouraging fans to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak. She also offered tips on how to keep yourself entertained, explaining that she barely left her home while she was pregnant with Stormi.

“It was my choice to do that, so I never let myself get bored — I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair…I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant,” she said in an Instagram Story. “Puzzles? Underrated.”

