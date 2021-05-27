Kourtney Kardashian Forced to Shut Down Family Member's Secret Social Media Accounts

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is recalling the time she had to shut her eldest child's secret social media account down during quarantine. Mason Disick, 11, started a secret social media account behind his mother's back and Kardashian told model Miranda Kerr, during a conversation for Vogue Paris, that she "quickly shut down" the accounts. "Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine," the mom-of-three revealed according to InTouch.

"Those were quickly shut down," she said. Kerr, being a mother herself and in the public eye as well, understood completely on why Kardashian was rushed to cut his fun short. However, despite Disick doing it behind his mother's back, she wasn't too mad about it because she understood how hard that time was for all kids. "It's one thing to communicate with your friends with roadblocks," Kerr said. "It's a whole different thing to be on social media."

"What kids share today, it's there forever," Kardashian added. "I felt like quarantine was a big lesson, too, because I felt like it was hard for kids." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted while there were some positives to quarantine, it didn't take away from the fact that the extreme change for everyone and lack of day-to-day social interactions, was difficult, especially for young children. "It was a good time for bonding, but then I felt like for their social interaction, it was really hard for them."

Last year, the soon-to-be teen made headlines himself after he spilled some of the family tea when it came to his aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. At the time, Jenner and Scott were broken up after she gave birth to their child Stormi, and fans were wondering if they were back together or not. During an Instagram live, Disick revealed that Jenner and Scott were not back together. Naturally, that went viral.

Something else being shot down are rumors that Kim Kardashian hooked up with her sister's boyfriend, Travis Scott. The Blink 182 drummer's ex-wife Shanna Moakler accused the KKW founder of having an affair with her at-the-time husband which ultimately led to their divorce; however, the 40-year-old shot that allegation down real quick and noted that she's happy for her sister in her new relationship with Barker. She clarified the speculation during a Q&A session on her Instagram account on Wednesday when someone asked if she hooked up with Barker, and she kept it simple by saying "no."