Kourtney Kardashian Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her ‘Morning Stretch’

Kourtney Kardashian is spending the weekend with her family in the snowy mountains, and showing off her flexibility while skiing.

morning stretch A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:09am PST

Over the weekend, Kardashian took to Instagram to share with her 60 million followers all the fun she has been having while lodging and indulging in extreme sports with her loved ones, including boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an image showing off her flexibility and excitement, Kardashian shared what her “morning stretch” was like in a snapshot featuring the reality star on skiis.

With a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiering Sunday on E!, Kardashian is spending her weekend like the average American — still in their Christmas PJs, cuddled up with their kids by the fire, at least according to her latest Instagram Stories.

Kardashian also shared snapshots from her ski vacation via the Stories feature, including a shot with her boyfriend Bendjima, with the caption “Paparazzi come find me.” It is uncertain where the two and her kids are lodging, but it seems like they have been spending a lot of time together.

A source close to the couple revealed to Radar Online in early December that Kardashian reached out to a high-profile realtor in Los Angeles, California so that she could line up some buildings for herself and Younes Bendjima to check out as the former model and boxer is now looking to get into the restaurant business it seems.

“He was shown a possible location on Fairfax, mid-city, which he liked,” the source said. “The place will serve Algerian food and she plans to trot all the Kardashian clan in there to make it the hot new thing when it opens.“

“Kourtney wants this guy to have a real business going instead of relying on just modeling,” the source explained of why Kardashian is avidly helping Bendjima break into the new career direction.

Algerian by birth, Bendjima reportedly spent many of his early years working in his father’s restaurant before training to be a boxer. He is said to fluently speak Arabic, English and French, and splits his time between Paris, France and the United States.