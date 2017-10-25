Kourtney Kardashian Totally Predicts the Future of ‘KUWTK’ in Throwback Clip

🔮 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

E! extended Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ contract through 2019 on Tuesday, but Kourtney Kardashian knew it would happen nearly a decade ago.

The eldest Kardashian sister posted a hilarious throwback video on Instagram Tuesday night revealing her prediction for the reality show’s future during its debut season.

When a reporter asked if there would be a season two of KUWTK, Kourtney replied, “I hope so. We will have season 16 if Ryan [Seacrest] wants to!”

Sealing her psychic abilities with a crystal ball emoji in the caption, the socialite was right about her family’s reality TV future. The renewal deal puts the Kardashians well past season 16 as the show — in its 10th year on air — is currently running its 14th season.

The new contract ordered five more seasons of the reality show following the famous Kardashian-Jenner family, and the clan is set to earn $30 million per season, totaling $150 million.

This is a bump from the 2015 deal E! made with the family, ordering five seasons for $100 million.

Rather than pay the Kardashian-Jenner cast members individually, the deals are reportedly structured so the family can divvy up the money how they see fit.

Looking ahead to the next five seasons we’ll officially be getting of KUWTK, much of the show could focus on the rapidly-expanding Calabasas family.

Kim Kardashian has confirmed she and husband Kanye West will welcome their third child via a surrogate in 2018, and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are each reportedly pregnant with their first children.

Though the half-sisters haven’t confirmed their babies on board, the pair seems to enjoy teasing fans on the subject.

In a new video for Kylie Cosmetics posted Tuesday, Khloe joins Kylie to model their “In Love With Koko Kollection.”

The platinum blondes puckered their lips showing off the colors they created together, calling them their “babies” in the tutorial.

“We have so many babies — who knew?” Kylie joked to Khloe, and while they could be talking about more than lip stains and contour shades, we’ll just have to wait and see.

