Kourtney Kardashian Has Fans in Awe Over Stunning 4th of July Bikini Photo, Raving Her Body Has ‘Never Looked Better’ While on Keto Diet

Kourney Kardashian showed off her hot body for the 4th of July and fans are loving it! In a photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the reality star supported America’s birthday in a red, two-piece string bikini in a steamy closet selfie. The mom of three showed her full body, inside her walk-in closet while holding a pair of black sunglasses.

The 40-year-old mom recently shared on her Poosh blog that her body has “never looked better” after going back on the Keto diet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was on the same diet two and a half years ago, but praises her body the second time around.

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” she said.

She went on to explain that keto stands for ketosis — which has become a popular diet in recent years — and said that it’s the state your body is in when it switches from burning carbs to burning fat. Adding that it was her doctor that put her on the diet after tests showed she had high amounts of mercury and lead in her system, she is very proud of the results.

“I had a really positive experience the last time around and wanted to restart my routine this summer,” she said. “It’s definitely a more restrictive eating plan, but I found that once I knew the ground rules, I was very strict and really stuck to it.”

Kardashian gave a little insight into what she typically eats in a date, starting with an avocado smoothie, then a “protein-based chef salad with turkey, a base of mixed greens, and egg whites for lunch.” Then, for dinner, she goes back-and-forth between either salmon or chicken. She admits that she loves “getting creative to substitute carbs.”

Kardashian is putting her hot new body to use by vacationing with the family quite a bit. She recently went to Costa Rica with her ex, Scott Disick, and their kids Mason, 9; Penelope, 6 and Reign, 4. Her sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye met up with them to join in on the fun as well.

Kardashian has recently opened up about she and Disick’s relationship saying that they’re in a good place and are able to spend time with the family and include his girlfriend Sofia Richie, adding that it’s “probably the thing I’m most proud of.”