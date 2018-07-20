Kourtney Kardashian Friend Intervenes When Younes Bendjima Leaves Another Questionable Comment on Photo

Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Younes Bendjima has seemingly attempted to redeem himself after coming under fire for a comment he posted on one of Kardashian’s recent Instagrams in which he shamed her for showing skin to “get likes.” But Kardashian’s friends have no time for his seemingly judgementalcommentary.

The original photo in question saw Kardashian sitting on the grass in a flowered thong bikini and large straw hat, smiling at the camera over her shoulder.

“Don’t be shady, be a lady,” she had written.

In the comments section, Bendjima wrote and later deleted, “Thats what you need to show to get likes?”

The model immediately received criticism for his comment, with some accusing him of slut-shaming his girlfriend. A few days later, he left a new one trolling himself in the comments of Kardashian’s latest post, a more-covered up ad for a weighted blanket.

“Hmmm well… ok for this,” he wrote under the snap.

Though Bendjima appeared to be poking fun at himself, Kardashian’s friend Simon Huck wasn’t too impressed, responding to the 25-year-old’s comment with an eye roll emoji.

After Bendjima’s initial comment, a source told People that the model has long had an issue with Kardashian’s Instagram posts.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media. He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up pictures,” the insider explained.

The source added, “He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”

On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly that the comment was “a joke.”

“It was him trying to make a joke, and it wasn’t perceived well on Instagram,” the source said. “He doesn’t realize that making a joke could be perceived as something totally different or negative.”

Despite the drama, the couple’s relationship is still solid, according to the insider.

“They’re fine. Everything is fine with their relationship,” the source said. “Kourtney has posted a lot of racy photos. Younes has liked them all in the past.”

Ahead of the Instagram debacle, Kardashian and Bendjima spent several weeks traveling Europe, first by themselves and then with Kardashian’s children.

“Kourtney and Younes spent several weeks together in Europe. They had the best time!” a source told People. “It was hard for Younes when Kourtney left and returned to L.A. with the kids.”

