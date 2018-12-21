Kourtney Kardashian Feels Her ‘Baddest’ in Cheeky Snapshot Ahead of Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian struck a sexy pose ahead of Christmas in a new Instagram post, showing herself wearing a one-strap little black dress.

The photo shows the eldest Kardashian sister posing in a bathroom door frame, wearing matching long gloves and her short dark hair.

“Sponsor you, make you the baddest,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star included tags for the people who made the look happen, including makeup artist Wendi Miyake, stylist Dani Michelle and hairstylist Andrew Fitzimons.

“GET YOU A GIRL WHO CAN LOOK LIKE THIS,” Michelle wrote when she shared the photo.

“When you casually shoot [Kourtney Kardashian] in a trailer,” Fitzimons added.

Kardashian’s fans also fell head-over-heels in love with the photo, although some were not happy about seeing a toilet in the background.

“Not the best background,” one fan wrote, while another added, “With the toilet seat????”

“Never [take] a pic in front of a toilet [please]! Love the outfit,” another fan wrote.

On Thursday, Kardashian also posted an adorable throwback gallery, sharing some photos from Christmases past, including a picture with her late father, Robert Kardashian. “Killer fits from day 1,” she wrote in the caption.

While Kardashian is preparing to spend Christmas and New Year’s Day with her family, she made a major decision in her business empire. Kardashian and her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will all shut down their personal apps and websites in 2019.

“We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019,” the Kardashian-Jenner quartet said in a statement Wednesday. “We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

The individual apps launched in 2015 and cost $2.99 a month individually for fans. Each included exclusive access to blog posts, videos and photos from their personal lives, plus beauty, fitness and diet tips.

The family also shuttered their DASH clothing boutiques in April.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” Kim said at the time, later adding, “We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually… We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will return on E! Network in 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian