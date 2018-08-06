Kourtney Kardashian Dishes on Family Plans for Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday

Kylie Jenner is just days away from turning 21, and the occasion is sure to be a massive one in the Kardashian/Jenner household.

Speaking to E! News, Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian gave a few hints to what fans can expect from the day,

“I think we’re gonna do a big party…21!” the mom of three shared, adding that her youngest sibling wants her to celebrate along with her.

“She wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also,” Kardashian said. “I think I did that for Kendall’s 21st. I was like, ‘Guys, it’s my 21st birthday!’ Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it’s a lot of pressure but I’m going to have to have a lot of fun that night.”

To coincide with her birthday, Jenner is releasing a makeup collection to commemorate the occasion, fittingly named the 21 Collection.

Products include an eyeshadow palette, lipsticks, liquid eyeshadows, a highlighter and three new Lip Kits, and the packaging is brightly-colored and birthday-themed.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21,” the mogul told fans on social media. “It’s definitely the most personal collection that I’ve done. I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday, so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection. My birthdays are kind of what set off collections for me.”

Jenner’s birthday is on Friday, August 10, and will be her first as a mom. The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed her daughter, Stormi, in February, and the newborn was quickly joined by Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True.

The 20-year-old revealed on Twitter that the photoshoot for the collection was actually her first since giving birth and that she came up with the idea for the products while she was pregnant.

Kourtney shared in a previous interview with E! News that it is “amazing” to watch her sisters embrace motherhood.

“It’s amazing watching them,” she said of the new moms. “And I think I can also now say, ‘Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way.’ I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you’re going to be as a mom, so watching them and how they’re doing it—like everyone has their own way. You really can’t predict what you’re going to be like. So I think just watching them is really, it’s really special to see their journey.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin