Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Leaves Flirty Comment on New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima‘s relationship may be long gone, but flirting is not out of the question.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Friday to show off a daring red leather dress and red heels while out on the town.

“Do you take Amex?” Kardashian captioned the stunning set of photos.

Her model ex-boyfriend took to the comments section of the post and paid a compliment to his former flame.

“Ya look good minnie mouse,” Bendjima wrote.

“Merci Mickey,” Kardashian replied shortly after, sending some fans into a frenzy.

Kardashian and Bendjima broke things off in August 2018 after nearly two years together. The pair briefly got back together weeks late before ending things off for good.

A recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians evolved around Khloé Kardashian planning a getaway to the family’s home in La Quinta, California to cheer up her sister Kardashian after the breakup.

In one segment during the episode, Kardashian can be heard letting out her frustrations about the breakup to a family friend, specifically Bendjima’s post-breakup trip to Mexico where he was photographed with another woman. The photos lead to news breaking of their split.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the relationship “ran its course.” Another source told the outlet that Kardashian broke things off because “it just wasn’t working anymore.” However, no drama lead to the breakup.

Bendjima previously opened up about the couple’s deep connection during a year-in-review Instagram post.

“let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I’m not the type of man that forget (sic) moments like that. you (sic) an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens (sic),” he wrote in December.

“it’s all love at the end of the day we don’t know what can happen [tomorrow] so there you go,” he concluded.

Following the split, Kardashian has been spending quality time with ex, Scott Disick and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source told the outlet back when the three of them took the kids to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Christmas. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!