Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Dropped a Major Pregnancy Clue on ‘KUWTK’

A slip of the tongue from Kourtney Kardashian during Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has fans thinking she may have inadvertently confirmed the pregnancy of either Khloé Kardashian or Kylie Jenner.

When sister Kim Kardashian calls Kourtney to tell her sister that her and husband Kanye West’s surrogate is pregnant with what will be their third child, Kourtney jokes that mom Kris Jenner will have “like 30” grandchildren soon enough, adding that the little girl will be “lucky number seven.”

Kim currently has two children, 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint, while Kourtney has three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Some people, wondering where the seventh grandchild came from, freaked out, thinking Kourtney had confirmed one of the rumored pregnancies.

Kylie is allegedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, while Khloé is believed to be pregnant with her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Did she just say you’re going to have number seven or did I hear wrong?! #KUWTK — The News Intern (@TheNewsIntern1) December 11, 2017

However, who these fans are forgetting is Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, 1-year-old Dream Kardashian.

The youngest Kardashian rarely appears on social media or the E! show, as Rob and the mother of his child Blac Chyna are currently involved in a bitter legal battle.

Adding Dream to the grandchildren list makes Kourtney’s “lucky seven” comment innocuous, but with people watching for every sign of the KarJenner pregnancies, it’s understandable that they would cling to any hope of confirmation.

Some fans think that confirmation is coming soon, either on next week’s mid-season finale episode or through the annual Kardashian Christmas card.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!