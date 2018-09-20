Kourtney Kardashian Disses Mom Kris Jenner Over Affair in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian is bringing up old tensions as her feud with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family continues.

In a clip of Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it appears as though a conversation between Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner gets heated after she shades her mom for cheating on her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., with soccer player Todd Waterman.

“For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Khloé Kardashian says in the clip as she tries to help make the conversation less tense. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

“I don’t sit there and dwell about Todd,” Kourtney snaps back at her sister, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Jenner interjects claiming that Kourtney has her “own Todd right now,” which Kourtney does not take lightly, as at the time she was still in a relationship with model Younes Bendjima.

“No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married, and I’m not having an affair,” Kourtney says. “You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.”

As the video comes to a close, Khloé adds: “I’m just saying sometimes our memories get a little warped by our age. Don’t be so hard on your mom.”

In a side interview, Kourtney reflects on the conversation, adding she doesn’t think the hard feelings regarding Jenner’s actions will ever go away.

“I don’t think it’s even about talking to my mom about it,” she told the camera. “I think it’s like, we all have different experiences with my mom and I think it’s not something, really, that my mom can fix.”

Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. were married from 1978 to 1991 and spread four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. Kardashian Sr. passed away at the age of 59, eight weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003.

Jenner first opened up about her 1989 affair with Waterman in her 2011 book Kris Jenner… And All Things Kardashian. The affair is reportedly what led to the couple’s divorce.

The reality star spoke further about the affair earlier this summer.

“I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon — I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about,” she recalled to host Harvey Levin on Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified in July. “But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.”

During the interview she admitted to the affair, which had been talked about several times on KUWTK.

“I did, I did,” she said. “Which wasn’t — nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

Since then, many of the Kardashian children have opened up about the affair, with Kourtney lashing out at Kris about it in a 2012 episode of the reality series.

“I don’t understand how you can do that to your family,” Kourtney said. “You’re so inappropriate and embarrassing. You have no shame in your game.”

As Jenner grew visibly upset, Kourtney decided, “I don’t want to keep talking about this. I just don’t relate to this and I don’t understand it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!