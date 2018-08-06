Kourtney Kardashian Defends Herself Amidst Feud With Sisters: ‘Just Because We’ve Always Done It, Doesn’t Make It Ok’

Kourtney Kardashian is defending herself after the explosive fight between her and her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian aired on Sunday’s season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The eldest Kardashian sibling, 39, wrote on Twitter that even though she and her sisters “fight dirty,” that doesn’t make it OK.

Yes. In the past no one could get to me. I taught @KimKardashian how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings. https://t.co/26Wq67Ehvv — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

Responding to a fan who wrote that Kourtney has never reacted so severely in the past even though she and Kim used to fight “all the time,” Kourtney wrote that she is different now.

“[Kourtney Kardsahian] is a perfect example of a person who can dish it out but can’t take it. Her and Khloe would hang up on Kim ALL THE TIME in the previous seasons. She’s literally rude for no reason. Just my opinion,” the fan wrote, tagging Kourtney.

Kourtney retweeted, writing, “Yes. In the past no one could get to me. I taught [Kim Kardashian] how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings.”

It was Kourtney’s last tweet in a barrage of statements she and her sisters sent (many of which to each other) in live time while the episode aired Sunday night. It’s clear the sisters still harbor some ill will toward each other following the spat, with Kourtney calling out Khloe for tweeting she “just wanted peace.”

Khloe let’s be honest here. https://t.co/nS1YSkiyR9 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

“Khloe let’s be honest here,” Kourtney clapped back, implying her sister had an ulterior motive. But Khloe didn’t appreciate the insinuation, immediately responding, “What the f— does that mean?? I didn’t want peace??”

“Eventually,” Kourtney replied cryptically.

Meanwhile, she and Kim were involved in their own feuding after Kourtney tweeted, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.” Kim wasn’t being her excuse for not wanting to participate in the annual Christmas card photo shoot, which is what caused Kim to pick on Kourtney’s looks and work ethic in the first place.

And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you! https://t.co/3bApFwwjcr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

“And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!” Kim wrote.

“And I do,” Kourtney cooly wrote in response. “But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.”

And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you. https://t.co/ZMpEo5nlwL — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

After Kim apologized to Kourtney during the episode for calling her the “least interesting to look at”, Kourtney made it clear she still did not want to spend time with her sister, and she skipped Kim’s baby shower for her and husband Kanye West’s third child.

“I really hoped Kourtney was gonna get over herself and just show up, but she didn’t,” a disappointed Kim said during Sunday’s episode. “So, I don’t think she’s big on family ’cause if she was, she would be at my shower.”

Fans shouldn’t be too worried about the sisterly spat, as Kourtney clarified that they are “ride or die” and bound by “unconditional love.”

dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

“Don’t ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!” Kim wrote.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!