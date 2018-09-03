Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Wild Pink Hair on Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian has a new look!

The reality star used Snapchat on Sunday to seemingly reveal that she has traded in her signature black tresses for a shock of pink hair, debuting the bright new hue on the social media platform in a series of videos

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately for those wanting to see the mom of three rocking the shocking hue in real life, Kardashian’s pink hair was courtesy of a Snapchat filter, though the monkeys climbing on her shoulder in the clip were, in fact, real.

The first video sees one of the animals on Kardashian’s shoulder, with the inquisitive simian pulling on the 39-year-old’s hair as she asked, “You like my hair?”

The next clip finds a second monkey jumping onto Kardashian’s shoulder, with the reality star joking, “Don’t fight over my hair.”

She posted the same photos on her Instagram Story, following them with a clip of a beach complete with rolling waves and two people who may or may not be Kardashians running away from the water, indicating that the family is spending their holiday weekend beachside.

That theory was confirmed by sister Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram Story, with the makeup mogul sharing a series of photos and clips of herself playing football on the beach with children Saint and North.

She also used a trampoline with other family members, with the mom of three rocking a lime green bikini on the sun-soaked day.

Also over the weekend, Kourtney attended the 2018 Malibu Chili Cook-Off fair, bringing her kids to the annual event on Saturday.

Also in attendance was Sofia Richie, who is currently dating Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Disick himself was not at the event, and it is unclear whether Kourtney and Richie saw each other, E! News reports.

Richie spent time with friends at the event and Kourtney and her kids hung out with family friend Larsa Pippen.

Kourtney also missed her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima at the cook-off by one day, as the model reportedly attended the weekend-long event on Friday.

Kourtney and Bendjima’s split was reported in August and reportedly came after the pair vacationed in Italy.

A source told E! News that the couple “decided to take time apart, but ultimately it led to a split.”

That break came after the pair’s vacation, with Bendjima making headlines after leaving a now-deleted comment on one of Kardashian’s Instagram photos in which she wore a thong bikini, writing, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”

“Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy,” a source said at the time. “Kourtney doesn’t plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash