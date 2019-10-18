Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘Content’ Without a Relationship Right Now

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up to one of her best friends, Larsa Pippen, in a new sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and admits that while she’s “content” with just hanging out by herself, she doesn’t feel any pressure to be with anyone at the moment. Despite how she’s feeling, Pippen assured her that the reality star will go through several other phases in the next three months and to prepare herself.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that,” the 40-year-old said. “I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like, I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself.”

Pippen, who is currently going through a separation of her own from husband Scottie Pippen, chimed in after Kardashian confessed that to her saying you’re “such a liar” that she feels as if she doesn’t “need anybody” in a joking manner.

“I’d rather hang out at the house and be silly and, you know, dance and whatever instead,” the Poosh founder said.

Pippen responded, “Trust me, you’ll go through, like, 10 more phases in the next, like, three months.”

“It feels good to open up to Larsa and, you know, really have her understand that I’m just in a different place and my energy isn’t going toward partying or guys,” Kardashian explained in a confessional. “Because even if we’re at different places in our lives, she’ll still be always one of my best friends.”

Kardashian didn’t seem so content on a recent episode of KUWTK when she was battling turning 40 and not being where she expected in life. Her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were planning on throwing her a party and Kardashian kept resisting the idea because she didn’t want to get up and thank everyone for coming and didn’t want to be the center of attention. However, she started arguing about much more than just that and that’s when Khloé thought there might be more to her frustration than just being the center of attention. It’s also when Kardashian confessed to feeling like she would be in a different place in time and now that she’s approaching a new decade, she felt the pressure.

In the end, Kardashian ended up attending her own party and had a blast. Now, on an upcoming episode of the popular reality show, it seems as though Kardashian may be in a different place than she was going into her birthday.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays on E!.