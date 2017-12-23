Kourtney Kardashian Revels in ‘Casual Christmas’ Photo Shoot

Sporting an ugly Christmas sweater, Santa hat and sunglasses, Kourtney Kardashian is sharing with fans just how far into the festive spirit she really is.

Casual Christmas shopping 🎁

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share a fun and “Casual Christmas” photo shoot wtih friend, Harry Hudson as they played in a Toys R Us on bicycles that were definitely too big for their bodies.

“Casual Christmas shopping,” she wrote, alongside a boxed gift emoji as she smiles at the camera in an ugly sweater of a festive fireplace and oversized wreath.

In another image, Kardashian showed off her giggles with Hudson as the two pulled off shenanigans in the bike aisle, adding the caption, “Shoutout to the fellow Toys “R” Us shopper for the photo shoot.”

In a third image, the reality star shared another snap of her and Hudson with the caption, “Clean up on aisle 2.”

Of course, missing from the shopping trip was her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. According to sources reporting to PEOPLE, Kardashian and Bendjima, 24, have been getting pretty heated in recent months.

cleanup on aisle 2

After meeting in Paris last October, two have been spotted laying out some PDA. Not to mention, Kardashian has introduced him to her family as well as her and ex Scott Disick’s three kids, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3.

“Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source also said that Bendjima is the “opposite” of Disick, who Kardashian dated for 10 years before splitting in 2015.

Bendjima will also reportedly spend the holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family at Kris Jenner’s famous Christmas Eve party.

“Younes will be in L.A. for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney’s family.” the source said.