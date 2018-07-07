Kourtney Kardashian Calls ‘Momager’ Kris Jenner on Italian Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian has been hanging out in Italy for the past few weeks and recently called in her mother Kris Jenner to join her on her escapades.

Kardashian, 39, shared a photo of herself with Jenner, 62, on a yacht in Portofino, a celebrity hot spot on the Italian Rivieira.

“Had some work to do so flew in the momager,” Kardashian wrote.

On Friday, Jenner shared a video from a small airport tarmac, where she was transferring from one private jet to another. She found it funny that she had a private car there just to take her a few feet over to the next plane.

“Ok i know i know!! I’m spoiled… but had to share, this is just funny, like seriously…..[laughing out loud],” she wrote.

Before Jenner flew to Italy, Kardashian was not completely by herself overseas. Her Instagram Story clips show her friend Larsa Pippen with her. She also shared photos of her kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign, joining her on a yacht. Another friend, Simon Huck of Command Entertainment Group, also made an appearance in her photos.

Kardashian has been in Italy since at least June 20, when she shared a photo from Rome.

Younes Bendjima, 25, is also on the lavish vacation. On June 23, E! News published photos of the two kissing while swimming in the Mediterranean off the coast of Capri. The two were staying at a suite at the Capri Palace hotel, where their type of room starts at $4,800 a night.

Bendjima and Kardashian met in Paris in October 2016 and have been dating since at least May 2017. They have also been to St. Tropez, Egypt and other exotic locations.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes,” a source told PEOPLE this week. “They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him… Kourtney is having the best time in Europe.”

The couple have surprised many who did not expect their relationship to last more than a year. But a source also told PEOPLE in December the relationship is “definitely serious” and Kardashian is “very happy.”

Kardashian and Benjima met during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, the same week Kim Kardashian was robbed. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year, Kardashian told Khloe they met in a bar. Her friend, Stephanie Sheppard egged her on to introduce herself to Bendjima.

While they were in another club, Kardashian got a call about the robbery at Kim’s hotel. Bendjima helped translate so Kardashian could understand the French police.

Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images