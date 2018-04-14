Kim Zolciak Reportedly Done With ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Future episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta might be a little less dramatic if Kim Zolciak-Biermann is really done with the show. Executive producer Andy Cohen reportedly said the 49-year-old will not be returning.

“I think she’s done, yeah,” Cohen told E! News from the Watch What Happens Live set in Los Angeles this week, reports PEOPLE. “[Kim] walked out of that reunion and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.’ “

Bravo has not commented on the situation with Zolciak, since casting decisions for the upcoming season are not made until after the current season’s reunion special airs.

Zolciak was one of the original stars of RHOA, which began in October 2006. She left the show partway through season five, then returned as a guest in season nine. She was considered a “friend” for season 10.

The mother of six provided plenty of dramatic moments during her run, and frequently clashed with co-star NeNe Leakes. The latest chapter of their feud started in October 2017, when Zolciak’s daughter Brielle posted a Snapchat video she claimed showed cockroaches in Leakes’ bathroom. Leakes fought back, accusing Zolciak and her daughter of being “racist.” Zolciak insisted she is not racist and even said she received death threats because of the feud.

“They really tried to do something to hurt me or discredit my home or how beautiful my home is. They wanted to discredit that,” Leakes said during a March RHOA episode. “What she did was to mean and to be vicious and to be hateful. … It’s heartbreaking. Why [Kim] couldn’t just come in here and say she’s happy for me? Why she couldn’t just saying, ‘I’m happy for you girl. I’m glad that you even accomplished a goal.’”

During a previous interview with PEOPLE about her decision to leave RHOA in season five, Zolciak admitted there is a “lot of negativity” on RHOA, adding, “I just was extremely frustrated — it just was really a trying season for me. I had had enough.”

If Zolciak leaves RHOA, she will not be the only one heading out the door. Shereé Whitfield was reportedly fired after the season 10 reunion was filmed.

Zolciak still has her own reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, which follows her, husband Kroy Biermann and their children. The seventh season is now in production and will air this summer.

The second half of the RHOA season 10 reunion airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.