Real Housewife Kim Zolciak Caught Grabbing Husband’s Crotch In New Pic

Valentine's Day has always been about embracing the one you love, or in the case of Kim Zolciak, doing whatever it takes to gross out your daughter. When 19-year-old Brielle was taking photos of Kim with her husband Kroy Biermann, Kim quickly made a move for his crotch, resulting in this blurry Instagram photo.

And to all a goodnight.... ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also had time to get a slightly more appropriate moment between her and her husband, which she also posted on Instagram.

More appropriate 😜❤️ my gosh your hot @kroybiermann 🔥💥🔥💥 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:09am PST

Kim's Snapchat documented the encounter, in which you can hear Brielle exclaim, "Goodbye," and "What the f**k?!" in response to the groping incident.

UP NEXT: Kim Zolciak Says 'The Skimpier The Better' While Showing Off Bikini

Another strange thing to note is that the Biermann's still have a Christmas tree up in the middle of February. That should have been thrown out the first week of January, but maybe living in such a sunny climate has made the family lose all sense of time and think that Christmas might just be around the corner.

Do you think it's okay to have a Christmas tree hanging up in your house in the middle of February or do you think grabbing your husband's crotch in front of your daughter is the bigger faux pas? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Kenya Moore Sends Subtle Sassy Message To Kim Zolciak With Instagram Post / Kim Zolciak Reveals Even More Bikini Snapchats / Kim Zolciak Posts Highly Concerning Picture About Her Son

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]