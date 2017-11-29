Kim Zolciak Biermann Defends Her Attitude on the ‘RHOA’ Set

Kim Zolciak Biermann is clapping back after Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes said she had a “horrible” attitude while filming her return to the Bravo franchise.

“Does this look like the face of someone with a terrible attitude?” she captioned a slideshow of her laughing with her fellow Housewives. “I’ll let you guys be the judge. Also I have been drinking out of solo cups for years even at my OWN house! We’ll let karma deal with this character. Not even worth my damn time.”

Leakes, the day before, had posted a photo of Zolciak Biermann’s face during the filming of the “Girls and Gays” party she threw at her house in Sunday’s episode.

The face of a hater! She couldn’t take it! She complained & complained! Attitude was horrible while everybody was trying to be nice to her! But yet she’s sooooo positive! They are literally the only ones that can have a nice house! Girl BYE pic.twitter.com/5ApvruJxaT — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 27, 2017

“The face of a hater!” she captioned it. “She couldn’t take it! She complained & complained! Attitude was horrible while everybody was trying to be nice to her! But yet she’s sooooo positive! They are literally the only ones that can have a nice house! Girl BYE.”

Leakes and Zolciak Biermann threw jabs at one another during the Don’t Be Tardy star’s return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, with Biermann commenting on Leakes’ home and accusing her of parking in a handicap spot unjustly.

But their main feud at the moment stems from Zolciak Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann, who posted a video of cockroaches allegedly in Leakes’ bathroom on Snapchat.

Leakes was not happy with the video, calling it disrespectful and the mother-daughter duo “trashy” and “racist.”

When the drama managed to wane for a few weeks, Leakes brought it back with a petty roach inspector Halloween costume.

Will the OG Atlanta Housewives ever make up on or off screen?

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.