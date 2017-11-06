Kim Zolciak Biermann Slams NeNe Leakes Calling Her Racist And ‘Pretty Gross’

Kim Zolciak Biermann is speaking out after Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate NeNe Leakes called her and her daughter Brielle “racist” and “trashy” over a Snapchat video.

The drama started in early October when 20-year-old Brielle Biermann Snapchatted a video showing cockroaches in a bathroom that is allegedly in Leakes’ house.

The 49-year-old Housewife then took to Instagram, where a fight between she and Zolciak Biermann ended with Leakes saying the two were in racists and implying they were in the Klu Klux Klan.

Soon after, the Don’t Be Tardy cast member hired high-powered lawyer Marty Singer to deal with the derogatory comments, but Leakes hasn’t let the feud go.

For Halloween, the Housewife dressed as a roach exterminator, while husband Gregg Leakes went in full roach regalia.

Roach Pest Control in full effect🐜🐜🐜🐜#RHOA 😂 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

In an interview with Us Weekly, Zolciak Biermann said she couldn’t comment directly on the feud between she and her castmate due to legal reasons, but she did comment on Leakes calling her a member of the KKK.

“It’s just ridiculous. [She’s] grasping at straws, I feel like,” Zolciak Biermann said.

“Saying I’m part of the KKK was the demise (of our friendship),” she continued. “I’m not a part of that, I’ve never been a part of that. To insinuate something so ridiculous in this day and age when people are actually dying over racism, is pretty gross.”

Zolciak Biermann will be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta this season after taking time off to concentrate on her show Don’t Be Tardy.

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.