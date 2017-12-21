Kim Zolciak Biermann Weighs in on Friend Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Kim Zolciak Biermann is over the moon for her friend Khloé Kardashian!

The Don’t Be Tardy star shared her congratulations with the Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson after the two confirmed they were expecting their first child together Wednesday on Instagram.

“Congratulations to this amazing soul and friend [Khloe Kardashian] and her boo Tristan are having a BABY!!” she captioned a black and white photo of the couple kissing at her surprise 33rd birthday party. “We couldn’t happier for you guys! Khloe you are going to be the best mommy EVER! I couldn’t stand it another minute keeping this secret! Love you bunches and we are all sending you a gazillion positive vibes!”

She added the hashtgs, “so excited” and “God’s greatest gift.”

Zolciak Biermann is a mother of six herself, so she’ll definitely be a good friend for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in these next few months.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member came close to confirming her friend’s secret pregnancy a couple of times during the three months in which fans were speculating she was expecting.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! Sunday, she gave an unconvincing response to host Andy Cohen’s question about her friend’s alleged pregnancy.

“Have you laid eyes on Khloé Kardashian’s baby bump?” Cohen asked the Bravo star.

“Ummm… no,” she responded, looking sideways and pursing her lips.

The audience initially laughed at her uncomfortable response, and Cohen gave her another chance to answer the question while giving her a skeptical look.

“No,” she repeated again, smiling, before adding, “No, I have not,” for a third time before fiddling with her hair.

In November, she also gave hints that Khloé was pregnant in a quickly-deleted Snapchat.

“I’m thankful I don’t have a f—ing sister because I’d be really pissed in all my pregnancies,” she said, alluding to sister Kim Kardashian‘s pregnant surrogate and Kylie Jenner‘s rumored pregnancy.

She then encourages 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann to flash her breasts to the camera.

“Show Khloé how big her tits are gonna be,” she said, possibly referencing pregnancy’s effect on the body.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kimzolciakbiermann