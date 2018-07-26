Kim Zolciak-Biermann Prepares to Go Under the Knife Again

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is preparing to undergo plastic surgery once more, this time for a breast reduction.

The mom of six shared the news with her followers on her podcast, House of Kim, on Wednesday.

“I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” she said. “But, I’m thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced.”

Zolciak-Biermann explained that after she had her kids, she wanted to change the appearance of her chest, calling on plastic surgeon Dr. Hochstein.

“I had a lift and I have like the nicest boobs ever. I did breastfeed all of my kids, so ladies, let’s be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples,” she shared. “So [Dr. Hochstein] gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He’s the best for that, you guys.”

The reality star added that she already has her surgery scheduled but is still deciding what size she’d like her chest to be.

“Let me know. I’m thinking like a C, a full C,” she said. “I have to have all my clothes altered. I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops because of my boobs and then have everything altered. So it’d be nice to just be able to wear something. They’re perky because I had a lift, so it’s not really that, it’s just the weight of them.”

She also asked her fans to vote on which size implant she should choose with a poll on her Instagram Story.

“Which one,” she wrote, offering the options “Full C [or] DD.”

Zolciak-Biermann has always been open about her plastic surgery, even using her reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, to document multiple procedures she had done after the birth of her twins a few years ago.

“I had a boob job and I’ve had a hernia fixed,” the 40-year-old told E! News in 2016. “I had a pretty big hernia from the twins, so I said just do a tummy tuck, which is kinda the same thing, just make the skin really tight. But that doesn’t change my size. I’m the same size I was the day I walked into surgery, I’m just a little bit tighter looking.”

“I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so,” she said. “I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robin Marchant