Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts Photo of Fuller Lips to Alarming Response

Kim Zolciak Biermann is getting hate from fans after posting photos of her plumped up lips.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram Thursday to share a sweet moment with her daughter Kaia, who is set to go back to school soon, yet followers could only focus on the reality star’s appearance.

“My heart hurts just thinking about this nugget starting Pre-K next week!! [Kaia Biermann] you light up our world!! Big Big Personality and lots of Sass,” Zolciak wrote on the caption of the sweet photos.

“Yeah, less is more for you girlfriend. You do not look good like this,” one fan said, as first reported by The Blast.

Other comments included, “Kim stop the lip injections [please]” and “[puke emoji] ease up with the filler dude.”

Another fan even compared her to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who has been criticized over the years for her oversized lips. The online troll said Zolciak is “way worse than Rinna.”

Zolciak has yet to respond to her fan’s criticism, but is planning on getting one oversized body part taken care of.

She revealed last week that she had made an appointment with her plastic surgeon to get a breast reduction, saying she wants her implants switched from a DD cup to a C.

Zolciak went under the knife for a breast augmentation and lift, as well as a tummy tuck, a few years after giving brother to the last of her six children, twins Kaia and Kane, who are now 4.

“I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body, because of just the way I’m built,” Zolciak said on the podcast. “I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that…and I said, ‘I feel like I should get my boobs reduced, they’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older.’”

Zolciak revealed she has an appointment with the doctor in a couple of months. She also released a poll for her followers on Instagram Story as to how much smaller she should go.

“I had a lift and I have like the nicest boobs ever. I did breastfeed all of my kids, so ladies, let’s be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples. So he gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He’s the best for that, you guys,” she said. “So anyways, let me know. I’m thinking like a C, a full C.”

Back in 2016, Zolciak told E!, “I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there’s no reason for me to lie.”

You do you, Kim!