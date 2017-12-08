Kim Zolciak Biermann Ordered to Pay Decorators She Allegedly Stiffed $5K

Kim Zolciak Biermann will fork over $5,000 after being accused of skipping out on her 2016 holiday decoration tab in an allegedly Grinch-like move.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s troubles started in March when she and husband Kroy Biermann were sued in Fulton County, Georgia by Seasonal Designs, LLC for failing to pay for their holiday decor. The family had posed in front of the decorations at the time, but the posts have since been deleted.

Thursday, Page Six reports, she was ordered to pay Jeanne Rollins of the design company $5,000.

The Don’t Be Tardy star tweeted Wednesday that she “won in court” to a fan calling her out for not paying the bill.

We won in court! Dumbass https://t.co/BQiZxHopel — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) December 6, 2017

However, Rollins told Page Six that Zolciak Biermann “did not win.”

“At the trial we agreed upon a price which was $5,000 and they owed $5,200,” Rollins said Thursday, adding, “I’m picking [the check] up today.”

The Braco cast member’s rep, however, denied Rollins’ version of events, saying, “The original invoice was for $9,500. Kim and Kroy did not agree to that amount. [The decorator] was trying to take advantage.”

They continued: “Kim and Kroy are very pleased with the outcome.”