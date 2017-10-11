Kim Zolciak-Biermann Hires High-Powered Lawyer After NeNe Leakes Calls Her ‘Racist’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is escalating the feud between her and Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes, reportedly hiring a lawyer after Leakes called her “racist” and implied she was a KKK member during a social media spat.

Zolciak-Biermann has retained the services of high-powered law firm Lavely & Singer, TMZ and Us Weekly reported Wednesday, and the Atlanta Housewife confirmed her representation on Larry King Now Tuesday.

“I’ve hired legal counsel at this point. It’s just that bad,” she said on the show.

It’s unclear what legal action the Dancing With The Stars alum is planning, but TMZ reports that a letter has been sent to Leakes demanding a public apology.

All the drama stems from a Snapchat Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Brielle sent of cockroaches in the bathroom of what she alleges was Leakes’ house.

Leakes posted a screengrab of the video last week on her Instagram with the caption, “We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine!”

The reality diva later went on to add “#racisttrash” and “#KKK” to her posts about Brielle and her mother.

Clapping back, Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram herself, calling it “sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad.”

If Leakes is forced to apologize, it would be her second prominent mea culpa in the last week.

Tuesday, the 49-year-old took to Facebook and Instagram to walk back graphic statements she made over the weekend to a woman in the crowd of her stand-up routine at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California.

“I ain’t even gonna tell you about the godd–n Uber driver,” Leakes can be heard saying on the video. “I hope he rape yo’ a– tonight when he take you home, b—h,” she said. “And steal yo’ funky hello kitty, b—h.”

Leakes posted her apology after the video went viral.

“Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry,” she said.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Nov. 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.