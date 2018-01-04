Kim Zolciak Biermann Debuts New Lips, Shares Some Sunshine on Instagram

It might be cold outside, but at least one Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member is soaking up the sun.

Kim Zolciak Biermann is starting off 2018 in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where she’s been posting a number of sultry shots showing off her deep tan and recent plastic surgery.

But even if her fans can’t replicate her external glow, the Don’t Be Tardy star is giving tips on how to glow from the inside out.

“Remember we are the ones that can fill the world with sunshine,” she captioned a photo showing off her beachy waves, trendy hat and teeny bikini.

The mother of six is also rocking another new accessory — redone lip injections courtesy of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garo Kassabian.

“I like Big [lips] and I can not lie,” she captioned a close-up photo. “This a selfie I took just a couple hours ago. [Dr. Kassabian] lips.”

The Bravo personality revealed she had to have a procedure done to redo her lip injections after some plastic surgery gone wrong to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! last month.

“I had them deflated, because I went to somebody who was not good,” she said. “[My right side’s] a little bit smaller than the other so I’m going to fix it when I’m in L.A. this week.”

The 39-year-old has been open about her love of plastic surgery, especially lip fillers, which she has encouraged her 20-year-old daughter Brielle to get as well.

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” the Bravo star said on Watch What Happens Live! in 2016. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.’ “

Photo credit: Instagram/@kimzolciakbiermann