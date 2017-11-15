Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Dad Tears Into Daughter and Kroy for Keeping Dog That Attacked Grandson

After Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s son almost lost his vision after being bit by the family dog, Kim’s father, Joe, is slamming the couple for their decision to keep the 140-pound dog.

“If I had a dog that attacked one of my children, it would be gone,” Joe Zolciak told InTouch of the husky-boxer mix they rescued three years ago.

He added that if they “want to keep the dog that bit my grandson in the face, then shame on them! You don’t know if it’s going to happen again.”

The couple ultimately decided to keep the dog, Sinn.

“The only reason he exists is if Kash wants to see him,” Kim said during Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy that recounted the scary incident. “I don’t want him to have any emotional scar from this.”

Both parents teared up as they recalled the traumatic day the family pet bit their son, almost costing him his sight.

Five-year-old Kash spent four days in the hospital after 32-year-old NFL player Kroy turned his back on Kash and Sinn, only to find Kash holding his bloody face moments later. He recalled that he was using a leafblower at the time, which the dog “wasn’t a fan of.”

“All I could see was dripping blood everywhere,” the shaken dad recounted.

“I knew the severity of it when my husband just has tears streaming down his face,” Kim said. She added that for seven hours she didn’t know if her son would lose his eye or his vision, but recalled the wave of relief that washed over her when doctors said Kash would fully recover.

“It makes you realize your health, and the health of my children and husband is all that matters,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said. “Everything else is just gravy.”

The couple admitted that they had been delaying dealing with the dog; Kroy wanted to euthanize Sinn, but Kim was worried about the emotional effect that might have on Kash, who loves the dog and was “constantly asking for him.”

“I would have bet my life’s paycheck that this would never happen,” Kroy said. “I thought i was paying attention enough, but obviously I wasn’t. The trust is gone — there’s no way you could repair that?”

He continued, saying at first he wanted the dog gone. “I know he’s part of our life…. I’ve wrestled with this for days. I don’t see any other option. I hate him. I hate him right now.”

“The minute it happened, there was one option: put him down,” he said. “I hate him… but it doesn’t mean I don’t love him.”

Before deciding the fate of their pet, the parents of six met with an animal behaviorist, who was against euthanizing the dog, arguing that arguing that a large dog like Sinn “could cause a lot more damage if they wanted to.”

“It wasn’t a latch on, was not a malicious thing,” he argued, before suggesting they get the dog a comfort muzzle and move his crate to a quieter corner of the home.