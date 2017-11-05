Kim Zolciak Biermann Aids Injured Woman After High-Speed Atlanta Crash

Kim Zolciak Biermann was thrown into an emergency situation Saturday when she narrowly missed being hit in a high-speed highway crash.

The Don’t Be Tardy cast member posted a video taken by her daughter Brielle, in which she can be seen comforting a sobbing woman on the side of a highway after her car was destroyed in a crash.

“Today has been a whirlwind!” Zolciak Biermann captioned the video. “I witnessed directly in front of our vehicle a car on 400 South going 85 mph hit 2 cars, slammed into the concrete median and by the grace of God me (our vehicle) my hairdressers @nikitpressley vehicle and my daughters vehicle somehow (no other way then God) avoided being HIT!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum apologized for being late to the Atlanta Woman’s Expo, at which she spoke, but said she was grateful to be able to help the woman who Brielle said was “injured” after the accident.

“I was a few minutes late to the Women’s Expo my apologies I was able to help this lady who was so shook up obviously (Im so grateful I could help) it stopped my dead in my tracks!!” she continued.

The 39-year-old then took the opportunity to thank God for keeping her, her family and her team safe while asking drivers to be careful while driving.

“Take your time…. SLOW DOWN!!” she ended her message. “IT TAKES ONE SECOND TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOREVER! enjoy every moment, love like you have never loved…. THANK YOU GOD, My Angels and my husbands incredible driving I’m so thankful!! #StayPrayedUp#GodIsGood“