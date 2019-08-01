Kim Zolciak-Bierman Alleges Airline Employee Removed Her Kids From Plane While She Was in the Bathroom

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann claims her two young sons were removed from a Delta Airlines flight on last month while she was in the bathroom with her daughter Kaia. In a new episode of her House of Kim podcast, Zolciak-Biermann game more details of the incident, adding that Kaia’s twin brother was left behind by himself at the gate.

Back on July 20, Zolciak-Biermann and daughter Brielle Biermann complained about the incident on Twitter. Biermann said the incident began because Zolciak-Biermann’s husband, Kroy Biermann, had the family’s service dog and was stopped by security.

“Tommy at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S—ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF,” Biermann wrote in now-deleted tweets.

Biermann claimed the family was already on the plane, but a flight attendant asked them to leave. Her younger brothers, KJ, 8, and Kash, 6, began to cry.

“Unacceptable [Delta] but police are now involved,” Zolciak-Biermann replied to her daughter.

Eventually, Biermann tweeted, “GUESS WHAT. IM LEAVIGGGG FINALLLYYY!!!!!!!!”

On Thursday, Zolciak-Biermann, 41, gave more details of the incident, claiming that Kash, KJ and their belongings were removed from the plane while she was in the bathroom with Kaia, 5. Kane, Kaia’s twin, was left alone at the gate during the incident.

“I didn’t know what was going on. Who the f— touches my children, removes my bag, and removes my kids from a plane without a parent? Are you out of your f—ing mind?” Zolciak-Biermann said on her podcast. “It’s a criminal thing when you’re taking kids off a plane and people’s bag.”

She continued, “These are little kids, dude. That’s what got me so mad. It wasn’t that I wasn’t on this flight. It wasn’t that I was entitled cause I was in first class. Yeah, we paid thousands of dollars for these tickets, that’s irrelevant. My biggest problem is that you removed my children.”

The family, along with daughter Airana, 17, where flying from Los Angeles back to Atlanta. At the time of the incident, Kroy was with their dog at security to fill out forms for Delta. They arrived at the airport with an hour to spare, since they knew the flight was already delayed 45 minutes.

The paperwork took longer for Kroy to fill out than expected, but Delta supervisors said they would delay the plane. According to Kroy, a gate agent “made an insubordinate decision” to pull the Zolciak-Biermann family rather than delay the flight for them. At the time that decision was made, Zolciak-Biermann was still in the bathroom.

“I heard my kids getting kind of emotional but then they seemed to get far away. It was really weird,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “So… I stop and look and my kids are off the plane and so are my bags! I had left my big makeup bag full of product on my seat, that was gone. The bins were open, which were closed, and my kids were gone — at least KJ and Kash, I couldn’t see Kane because he’s much smaller than them. And a gentleman is in Kaia’s seat [who] had moved up from the main cabin.”

Zolciak-Biermann said her children were “devastated” about being taken off a plane by people they did not know. Sadly, by then, the plane left the gate, just before Kroy arrived at the gate. The family had to rebook their tickets and got home the next day.

Delta’s original statement on the incident to PEOPLE claimed the family “elected to deplane,” but they later changed the statement.

Zolciak-Biermann was “flabbergasted” by the original statement.

She added, “I definitely gave no indication whatsoever that I wanted off this flight, other than saying to my boys [when we first got on the flight], ‘Don’t worry, we’re not going to leave without daddy’ to calm them down — because they were getting emotional and crying, and what else are you going to say to your children?”

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images