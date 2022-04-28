Kim Wolfe Weighs Possible HGTV Collaboration With Former 'Survivor' Co-Star Wendall Holland (Exclusive)

✖

Survivor winner Kim Wolfe is trading in her buff for a work belt on HGTV's new series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?. The reality star took time to chat with PopCulture.com about her new show and, of course, the conversation also turned to her past experiences on Survivor. Not only did Wolfe share whether she'd ever return to the CBS competition, but she also weighed in on possibly collaborating with her former Survivor: Winners at War co-star Wendall Holland on his own HGTV series, Hot Mess House.

First and foremost, Wolfe, who won Survivor: One World and went on to compete in Survivor: Winners at War, said that she wouldn't necessarily rule out a return down the line. But, at the moment, her "Survivor book is closed." She explained, "I say that because I think one of the big points of clarity for me on Winners at War ... I don't want to miss out on my kids. I feel like this is something that I've gotten to do, Survivor, and I'm so grateful for the experience. But, it kind of feels like something I've done and I want to move on and have new experiences."

Could one of those new experiences be on CBS' newest competition, The Challenge: CBS? The series will feature stars from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. Although, don't count Wolfe as one of those competitors, as she said that she "thought about that for a minute" but ultimately decided that it wouldn't be the best fit. She continued to say that because her children are little, and because some of the competitors have extensive athletic backgrounds, she'd rule it out. Wolfe added, "That's not on my to-do list. But maybe. Who knows, never say never, right? It could happen."

While she might be leaving her competition side behind her, she wouldn't rule out a collaboration with her former Survivor: Winners at War competitor Wendall Holland, who has also made the move to HGTV with his series, Hot Mess House. "I would love to work with Wendell," she said. "I think Wendell is wildly talented. And, of course, if there's an opportunity for overlap there I'd be thrilled. The fact that he's a cool guy. We have fun together. So, it's fun that we have both of these things in common now."

Wolfe even said that they were able to bond over their HGTV futures while on the season together, despite the fact that they didn't have the best working relationship in the game. The former Survivor winner said, "We talked about it on Winners at War because we were both already dabbling and in conversation with HGTV. We had several funny moments out there where we pretended to design our living room together. And so it was fun to be on the other side and actually doing it." You can currently see Wolfe on HGTV's newest series, Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, which airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.