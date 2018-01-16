Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Look Unrecognizable in Throwback Snap Fans Love

While Keeping Up With The Kardashians is looking at the future of the ever-growing Kardashian-Jenner family, Kim Kardashian is looking in the past. She posted an throwback photo Sunday that was almost 25 years old.

Kardashian shared a photo of much-younger self with her older sister Kourtney. The black-and-white images shows the two as teenagers at the Neverland Valley Ranch.

“Not really sure what we were doing but we took this pic in the photo booth at Neverland Valley Ranch in 1994,” Kim wrote.

The photo was liked by over 1.8 million of Kim’s 106 million followers.

Kardashian’s fans praised the old photo, with some enjoying the look back at the days before KUWTK existed.

“Kourts face is the only one that looks the same always. Nothing against any work people do for they’re own personal happiness, but she has always looked like herself,” one person wrote.

“Neither of you have aged at all,” one person wrote. Another added, “You look like twins here.”

The two have been accused of looking like twins before. After all, they were only born 18 months apart.

Kiardashian posted the throwback photo on Sunday. Before that, she posted a Flashback Friday photo from a trip to Japan.

The 37-year-old has posted other controversial photos on Instagram in recent days. On Jan. 11, she showed off a diamond grill. On Sunday, she showed off another grill, while pulling down her shirt to show off her cleavage.

She also posted a photo that appeared to show Marilyn Monroe topless. Although many of the comments on her Instagram feed pointed out that it was fake, the post still remains on Kardashian’s feed.

While Kardashian is having fun on Instagram, the Kardashian family is expanding. During Monday’s episode of KUWTK, the family finally showed how Khloe Kardashian announced that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together. However, Khloe already broke the news in December on Instagram after months of rumors.

It has also been rumored that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant. That announcement has yet to be made, much to the disappointment of fans.

