Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Former First Lady Jackie Onassis When Meeting President Donald Trump

On Sunday night’s season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her icon, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy-Onassis upon her White House meeting with reality star-turned president, Donald Trump.

After Kardashian sits down with sister Kourtney Kardashian and shares her plea to help Alice Marie Johnson — a grandmother who served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time, non-violent offense — the reality star hopes to get Johnson out, revealing how she got the help of Ivanka Trump to arrange the meeting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the highlights Kardashian was most looking forward to was seeing where JFK and Jackie Kennedy-Onassis slept.

“I just want to touch one thing of Jackie’s,” Kardashian discloses to her big sister, who laughs.

Later, Kardashian reveals ahead of going to the White House to meet Trump that she was nervous, but calmed her nerves with a memento of Jackie O’s.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but I feel like, this watch is Jackie O’s that I bought on auction, so I feel very…” Kardashian trails off. “Got the Kennedy… Hopefully not the Kennedy curse. I’ve got the Kennedy strength… with me.”

Kardashian’s love for Onassis is no secret. In 2017, the 37-year-old mom-of-three channeled the late First Lady while posing with her daughter, North West, for Interview magazine with the headline, “America’s new first lady Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North West.”

But while the shoot was beloved by some, others were not too pleased, according to CNN. The story’s writer, Janet Mock, stated that “if anyone can be said to embody the American Dream, it’s Kim Kardashian West,” which didn’t sit well with social media.

“When we start comparing Kim Kardashian to Jackie Kennedy we have officially failed as a country,” one user tweeted.

Some of the controversy also alluded to Kardashian looking darker than usual on the cover and in the photo spread, where she’s fashioned to look like Onassis.

Though Kardashian faced criticism for the shoot, she received praise this past June for helping get Johnson out of prison for facing 21 years behind bars for a non-violent crime.

Over the summer, Kardashian’s actions were documented for the reality series, detailing how Trump granted clemency to Johnson a week after Kim Kardashian visited the White House to discuss prison reform and petition for her pardoning. The move from Trump marks his sixth act of clemency since taking office.

While Kardashian broke down and shared the news with Johnson while at a photo shoot, she tweeted her excitement over the news shortly after the moment to let fans know of all the efforts made.

“I feel like I used to live my life so much about just being passionate about me,” Kardashian said at the end of Sunday night’s finale. “Now my priorities have shifted, so I’m really excited about this year and what I can do to help other people.”

Photo credit: E! Entertainment