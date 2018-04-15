Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to 8th Grade With ‘Baby’ Photo

In light of her 20-year reunion, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a throwback snapshot of herself in the 8th grade dressed as a baby.

Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to share several snapshots from the 1998 Marymount High School reunion, including a photo of herself and a friend sporting baby gear, including pacifiers, baby blankets, pigtails and a bottle.

“8th grade! 1994,” Kardashian captioned the photo. “I wish my hair was this long for real like back then.”

On Friday evening, Kardashian surprised and delighted high school classmates by showing up at her 20-year high school reunion in a fully furnished party bus.

Documenting the whole evening with media, Kardashian was sentimental as she prepared for the reunion, telling fans in video that she was looking forward to all the “fun.”

“Of course, I had to get a party bus for the class of ’98,” the reality star said, panning to show the luxurious bus with three high school yearbooks sitting on the bench seats. “This will be fun, guys.”

Kardashian went on to share in several videos and photos that she was not “worried” about running into people because she felt “good” about her conscience.

“I was so nice to everyone,” she enthused.

Kardashian gave fans a firsthand look around Marymount High School and posed for group shots, tagging some people to plug their own Instagram accounts. A few clips showed her classmates giggling in excitement, awed that Kardashian had shown up for the event.

The 37-year-old has had one huge weekend. While her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian celebrate music and culture at Coachella in Indio, California, her sister Khloé Karadashian who gave birth to her first daughter on April 12 with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

But it hasn’t been all fun and games for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family. The birth of Khloé’s first-born has been at the center of scandal after Thompson has met with a long list of cheating allegations.

According to sources close to the situation, “Kim and Kourtney flew out as soon as Khloe went into labor – they’d never miss the birth of her first child.”

“It was so hard [to be there] with all the cheating allegations,” the source added. “Kim and Kourt aren’t known for holding back on their opinions, especially on someone who’s hurt their sister, but they were acting like nothing had happened.”

The source goes on to add that the two “didn’t want to spoil” their sister’s magical day as reported by The Daily Mail. “Everyone was totally focused on the baby girl.”

