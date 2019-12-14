Kim Kardashian Went Solo for Family Christmas Card Reportedly Due to Major Disagreement

One family holiday tradition has sadly come to an end thanks to disagreements and an inability to find the right time for everyone to come together. The 2019 Christmas season will come and go without a Kardashian-Jenner card. Instead, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West released their own family Christmas card on Friday.

A source told Us Weekly Friday night it was “insane” trying to get every member of the Kardashian and Jenner family on the same page to schedule the photoshoot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kim and the rest of the family could not really agree on a card this year and so Kim wanted to do her own,” the source explained. “There are so many schedules and people involved and it was constant arguing and too much stress.”

The source later explained that Kim and West “wanted to do their own thing and have their own vibe and it did not match with the Christmas card that the whole family used to do anymore.”

Although there is a chance some members of the family to make a Christmas card at the last minute, “no one is leading it and pushing for it,” the source said. “Everyone kind of agrees, besides Kris [Jenner] that it is a pain to organize and plan.”

Kim and West’s Christmas photo showed the family-of-six sitting on a white staircase with everyone wearing white or dark grey. West is seen holding 22-month-old daughter Chicago on his shoulder, while Kim is cradling 7-month-old son Psalm. Daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4, had smiles from ear-to-ear as they sit on the steps.

The Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card used to be an annual tradition that fans looked forward to every December. It was such a big deal that the 2017 card was unveiled in epic fashion, with pieces of the big group photo released over 25 days leading up to Christmas.

However, the 2018 card made it clear that their busy schedules were making it increasingly difficult for everyone to get in the same room at the same time. In 2018, only Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their children were included. Momager Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian were all missing from the photo.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us,” Kim explained at the time.

The 2018 card was also notorious thanks to the Photoshopping allegations, with some fans believing the photo was actually edited to appear as if the sisters and their children were all in the same room.

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA