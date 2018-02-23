Kim Kardashian Goes Sheer for Fendi Photo Shoot

Among the flurry of new photos Kim Kardashian West posted on Instagram Saturday, was a preview of her upcoming Odda Magazine photo shoot for their Milan Fashion Week issue.

Crouching in the photo, Kardashian wore a sheer two-piece Fendi outfit adorned with the company logo, along with fur coat. She is seen leaning on Louis Vuitton trash cans for support.

“Coming soon,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. She also tagged Odda Magazine, model Stia Abellan, Odda founder David Martin, Fendi, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Odda also posted the photo, adding that it will be featured in the new issue, published on Feb. 21.

The photo prominently features the surprisingly fashionable Louis Vuitton trash cans, which made their debut on Kardashian’s Snapchat last month, reports PEOPLE. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did not reveal how she got them, and they are not available online. You can bid on a smaller LV executive desk trash can on eBay, but it will set you back $2,449.99. Another eBay user tried to sell the same style trash can for $4,000 last month.

Fendi is a luxury Italian fashion brand, which has Karl Lagerfeld as its fashion director.

Kardashian posted a handful of other photos on Instagram Saturday for her 107 million followers. One photo, showing her in a bathrobe with five necklaces around her neck, drew particular ire from fans. It has been over a year and a half since she had jewelry stolen in Paris, and some accused her of learning nothing from that experience by showing off her necklaces.

“I thought [you] might off learnt your lesson from the ‘robbery,’” one person wrote. Another added, “What you learned from Paris robbery? Nothing.”

