Kim Kardashian Says Goodbye to Pink Hair in New Snapshot

Kim Kardashian is saying goodbye to her mane of perfectly pink hair.

Just weeks after debuting her pink hair, which she claimed was inspired by anime, Kim Kardashian is getting ready to say goodbye.

“Gonna miss the pink,” the KKW Beauty CEO, 37, captioned an image she shared with her 108 million Instagram followers, showing her sticking her tongue out with her now infamous pink tresses, donning a matching pink bear ears filter.

The news that she is going back to her signature brunette locks was met with dozens of comments from fans. While many expressed their love of the pink hair, others expressed their hopes that Kardashian will experiment with more colors in the future.

“What color will you buy next?” one fan questioned, clearly hoping for another out of the box hair color.

“Are you going red? That’s what I would choose,” another commented.

“Brushed gold could look dope,” added somebody else.

Kardashian had been rocking the look as she spent time in Tokyo, Japan with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, first debuting her new tresses when she posted a set of photos of herself at the airport, wearing an oversized green jacket and a pair of snakeskin-printed boots. Throughout the duration of her Tokyo stay, she wasn’t shy about sharing snaps of herself, though her pink hair drew plenty of criticism from those accusing her of wearing a wig.

“If I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying…I just don’t get it, like why would I lie about wearing a wig?” she said in a video posted to her Snapchat, tugging on her hair and running her fingers through it to prove her hair was real. “This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. How is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”

When she isn’t having to prove that her hair is real, Kardashian is busy caring for her daughter, Chicago West, who she welcomed with husband Kanye West in January via surrogacy. Chicago joins 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint.