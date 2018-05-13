Kim Kardashian Salutes Mother’s Day With Mother-Daughter Selfie and Sweet Throwback Snap

Kim Kardashian West celebrated Mother’s Day with a series of photos, including one dating to her days as a toddler.

Kardashian posted a throwback photo with mom Kris Jenner on her website. She also shared a more recent selfie on Twitter and Instagram with her mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the entire world! You’ve taught us all how to live life to the fullest and work hard for what you want. You’ve always taught us that family above everything! Thank you for being the best grandma to my kids,” Kardashian wrote. “I love you.”

But that’s not all. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also posted an adorable photo with her own three children, North, Saint and Chicago West. It provided another cute look at Chicago, who was born via a surrogate in January.

“You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” Kardashian wrote. “I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”

In a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kardashian and Jenner talked about being parents, with Kardashian revealing she is thinking about trying for a fourth child with husband Kanye West.

“I would maybe try for one more,” Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. “I really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I enjoy carrying myself, [but] that wasn’t an option for me for my last child and moving forward, so I will say, when it came time to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘OK. This is the best decision I ever made.’ It is a game changer.”

Kardashian said she is also in constant contact with her younger sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who always have parenting questions.

“We are on a group chat 24/7,” Kardashian said on the morning show. “[We discuss] what is on the monitor, what formula are you using… I was rushing out the door when we were going on vacation and I could not figure out — there was this new stroller that Kylie told me to get and I was so used to my stroller. I called her, ‘I can’t put this together, I’m going to miss my flight. I’m going to take your stroller, you can figure out how to put mine together.’”

Kardashian’s sisters joined in on celebrating Mother’s Day with their own social media posts. Khloe celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mother by posting a clip of 1-month-old True Thompson snoozing in her mother’s arms.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a Snapchat clip guest-starring Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster.

Of course, Jenner also paid tribute to her mother, MJ Campbell.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom MJ!” Jenner wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Campbell in a pale pink turtleneck and blonde wig for a Kim KKW Beauty shoot. “Mom, thank you for all you do for me and for raising me to be strong and independent and passionate and to love hard… I love you with all my heart. #HappyMothersDay.”

