Kim Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Might Not Be Done Having Babies Together

Kim Kardashian has reportedly revealed that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian might not be done having babies together.

Entertainment Tonight reports that in a promo for an upcoming episode Kim spills the secret to her friend Larsa Pippen.

“Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby […] with Kourtney,” Kim says. “I think he just wants one more… And she wants one more!”

“If they both want to have more kids, like, why not have them together? Their kids are gorgeous,” Pippen replies.

Kim then goes on to note that both Disick and Kourtney are dating other people, or at least they were at the time of filming. Disick has been dating Sofia Richie and Kourtney has recently been rumored to be back together with Younes Bendjima.

“I mean, it’s like Scott has a girlfriend and Kourtney has a boyfriend. We get it,” Kim goes on to say. “So they don’t even have to have sex. It could be like IVF.” Pippen agrees with her, adding, “It’s just so much easier to have the same dad, I think.”

Following their conversation, Kim sent off an email to the rest to let them know of the development.

“If she’s gonna have another baby why don’t they just have one together?” Kim then asks while in the show’s confessional. “Even if they’re not together… I think that I do hold on to this, like, hope of Kourtney and Scott just because I’m so used to them being together.”

“I mean I would want all my four kids with the same person,” she then adds, reflecting on her own relationship. “When I got pregnant with North I had no idea if Kanye and I were going to end up together. I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me at least have some sperm so I can have another one and [North] can have siblings.’”

The clips then ends with Kourtney Kardashian calling Kim to tell her that she included Kourtney in the message that she sent around to the family.

“Wait, what email? The one that I just sent about the baby? No f—ing way,” Kim replies. “Yes! I knew you didn’t f—ing mean to lead her on,” Khloe fires back.

Notably, Disick and Kourtney already have three children: 8-year-old mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign.

The newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET, only on E!