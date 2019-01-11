Kim Kardashian Reveals ‘Fun Fact’ About Early Relationship With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West dropped some trivia on Twitter Wednesday night by sharing memories of her early relationship with rapper Kanye West.

Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards. I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night 💕 //t.co/8tSLlb0UwE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2019

Late Wednesday, a fan tweeted a picture of Kardashian wearing a pink Juicy Couture outfit with a Louis Vuitton bag. “I’d love to see Kim bring back Juicy Couture sweatsuits and that LV multicolor bag,” the fan wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the fan did not tag Kardashian, it still caught her attention.

“Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards,” Kardashian revealed. “I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night.”

P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag 💕 //t.co/8tSLlb0UwE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2019

“P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag,” she added after retweeting it a second time.

Based on Kardashian’s tweet, it means she wore the outfit to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 9, 2007. She later met West’s mother, Donda West, just two months before she died. She died in November 2007 at age 58 of heart disease after suffering “multiple post-operative factors” after plastic surgery.

Although Kardashian did not get to know Donda well, her husband had a very close relationship with her and has been open about how her death changed his life. A source claimed in October 2018 that West’s erratic behavior last fall was related to the 11th anniversary of her death.

In April 2018, West said he was planning to use a photo of John Adams, the plastic surgeon who performed his mother’s final surgery, as the cover for his next album. Ultimately, West did not use the photo for his next album cover.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in September, Kardashian explained that the name of their third child, Chicago, was a tribute to the city and West’s mother. “The city is really connected to him, and because of his mom,” Kardashian said of their daughter’s name.

Last week, news broke that Kardashian and West are expecting their fourth child, and are using a different gestational carrier. The child will be a boy and is due in early May.

“Kanye and Kim are definitely not done with having kids after their fourth,” an insider told Radar Online. “Kim wants five or six!”

A source said they wanted to use the same woman who carried Chicago in 2017, but she was unavailable.

“They wanted to use the previous one, but she just wasn’t ready. But they will go back to her,” the source said. “Their lives are over-the-top and larger-than-life so they want a larger-than-life family. They’re at their happiest with their kids.”