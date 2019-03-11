Kim Kardashian Looks Iconic as Pamela Anderson in Couple Costume With Jonathan Cheban as Tommy Lee

The Kardashian family always goes all-out for Halloween, with its members often donning multiple costumes to truly celebrate the holiday. This year, Kim Kardashian did just that, with one Halloween look finding the reality star dressed as Pamela Anderson.

Wearing a massive pink fuzzy hat, a white corset and beaded embellished pants, Kardashian perfectly channeled the actress, finishing her look with an arm tattoo, blue eyeshadow and a cross necklace.

Ahead of her night out, she showed off her look on her Instagram Story, posing for her fans to show off the costume’s full effect.

Guess who pic.twitter.com/LRD9BN2M6K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

A second clip of Kardashian featured her posing in front of the mirror with Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home” playing in the background, the song choice a tribute to Anderson’s previous relationship with the band’s drummer, Tommy Lee.

Accompanying Kardashian was BFF Jonathan Cheban, who acted as the Lee to Kardashian’s Anderson. The pair were dressed in outfits matching those Anderson and Lee wore to the VMAs in 1999, and judging by this photo, the friends looked pretty identical to their inspiration.

Sharing a video of the two in the car, Kardashian revealed that they were on the way to sister Kendall Jenner’s birthday party. Jenner celebrates her 23rd birthday on Nov. 3.

Despite her spot-on costume, Kardashian caught some heat after calling her friends “retarded” for not knowing what she was dressed as.

“Nobody knows who I am,” she told guest Stephanie Shepherd. “Yeah! Retarded.”

In videos from the bash, the KKW Beauty founder expressed frustration that many of the guests were “too young” to understand her costume, even going around to various attendees and asking them to guess who she was. Judging by Kardashian’s videos, only sister Kylie Jenner was able to guess the costume.

“Too young to know wtf,” Kardashian wrote on one of her stories.

I love you my sisters. Forever my angels. pic.twitter.com/ySrRX9DJ8y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

Along with Anderson, Kardashian also dressed as a Victoria’s Secret Angel along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Jenner and Kylie. The group was even lent wings and apparel from Victoria’s Secret, including pieces that had been worn on the runway during the brand’s annual fashion shows.

“I love you my sisters,” Kardashian tweeted along with a video of the family strutting their stuff. “Forever my angels.”

