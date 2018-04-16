Kim Kardashian Fans Love Her Latest Vacation Snap With Sister Kourtney

Ahead of Khloé Kardashian welcoming her baby girl, True Thompson, last week, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were enjoying a relaxing vacation in Turks and Caicos. They flew to Khloé’s side to be with her as she gave birth, but after baby True arrived, it was back to business as usual.

And business, for the Kardashians, involves Instagram, with Kim getting back to uploading vacation shots of herself and Kourtney enjoying crystal blue waters and plenty of sunshine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The makeup mogul’s most recent snap is not a bikini-clad shot, however, but rather a snap of the two sisters together inside, with Kourtney sitting in a chair and Kim giving the camera her best kissy-face.

Captioned simply with a lips emoji, the shot was artfully filtered and perfectly staged, with Kim’s electric-yellow nails likely starting a trend at nail salons around the country.

Kim’s fans immediately began commenting on the snap, and in between the sea of “Lb”s, plenty of fans found a moment to complement the sisters.

“Beautiful pic of you two!!” one person wrote, with another gushing, “Yasss sister goals.”

There were comments comparing Kourtney to sister Kendall Jenner and to Kim, with one fan simply noting “Kourtney just does not age.”

Of course, there were also plenty of swimwear shots, with Kim sharing a photo of the sisters posed on the beach in black bikinis and matching yellow visors.

“Always got your back sis!” the mom of three wrote.

After leaving their vacation, Kim and Kourtney flew to Cleveland to be with Khloé as she gave birth, with Kim sharing a bit of the experience on Twitter.

“@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you!” she wrote. “Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

She followed that with another tweet that read, “You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!”

You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian