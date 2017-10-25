The Kardashians Pose With Beauty and the Beast at Disneyland

Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian took their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick, respectively, to Disneyland to hang out with the Beauty and the Beast characters at the theme park. During the family outing, they shared multiple images on social media to document the trip.

#disneyland A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

The Kardashian sisters were joined by their pals Larsa Pippen (with daughter Sophia Pippen) and Tracy Nguyen Romulus (with daughter Ryan Romulus). They were given the VIP treatment which included a private tour guide and park hopper passes, according to E! News.

Kourtney, 38, shared several pictures and videos from Disney California Adventure. She gave her fans a look at Paradise Pier, Radiator Springs Racers and Soarin’ Around the World. Kim and Pippen also shared videos of the latter attraction.

When the group walked down Main Street, U.S.A., en route to Fantasyland, they marveled at the miniature recreations of their favorite movies on the Storybook Land Canal Boats.

The youngsters spotted the titular characters from Beauty and the Beast near It’s a Small World and the group stopped to take a picture. Pippen shared the image on Instagram with the simple hashtag “#disneyland” as the caption.

As the group left, Kim, 37, wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @disneyland for a magical day.”