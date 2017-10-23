Kim Kardashian Tried to Give Khloe a Makeover on ‘KUWTK’ and the Internet Was NOT Here for It

Kim Kardashian wouldn’t take no for an answer when it came to making over sister Khloe in this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I always cringe when I look at Khloe in outfits,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “She’s so trendy and I used to be that way, but it’s like me on steroids.”

In a sit-down with her little sister, Kardashian offered to make the Revenge Body host’s life “so much easier and so much cooler” by revamping her wardrobe.

“It’s time to step it up,” she said.

Khloe, confident in her style, clapped back, saying she’s been told she has “really good style” from “a lot of people.”

“Really?” Kardashian said, pausing before adding, “What people?”

Fans on Twitter were not here for Kardashian’s suggestion that Khloe’s wardrobe needed any kind of change.

Kardashian wouldn’t take no for an answer, however, and snuck into Khloe’s house with her friend Jonathan Cheban to repack her bag for an upcoming Santa Barbara trip.

The two traded snarky remarks as they picked through Khloe’s wardrobe in search of a “chic” wine tasting ensemble.

“This is like five animals in one–a zebra, a snake, a pelican,” the Food God said, turning over a brightly-colored stiletto in his hands.

Luckily, when Khloe discovered the suitcase switch in Santa Barbara she found Kardashian’s antics more humorous than insulting.

“I don’t think I’m annoyed (about the suitcase)… I’m just super, super surprised,” she said.

Rocking an off-the shoulder champagne sweater dress to dinner later that day, Khloe remarked that she actually liked the outfit her sister had picked for her.

“Kim’s just kinda a hater,” she said in an exasperated tone.