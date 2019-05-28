Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are ‘Very Proud’ of Their Marriage After 5 Years

Kim Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary late last week and are reportedly “very proud” of their marriage.

“Kim and Kanye seem very happy. They feel very proud about their marriage,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday. “And they love being parents.”

Kardashian and West married on May 24, 2014 in Italy, and now have four children. They are parents to daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 15 months, and son Saint, 3. Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, via a surrogate.

Kardashian’s marriage to West is her third and longest. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003, and Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011 before filing for divorce. Humphries and Kardashian’s divorce was finalized in 2013, after Kardashian already started dating West.

To celebrate their anniversary, West took Kardashian to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion perform. Kardashian shared some clips from the performance on her Instagram Story, while Dion shared a picture of the couple posing with her backstage after the show.

“Kim and Kanye both agreed that since they have a newborn, they didn’t want to make huge anniversary plans,” an insider told PEOPLE of the trip. “Kanye surprised Kim with a trip to Las Vegas and it was perfect. They had a fun celebration and a short getaway.”

Kardashian also marked their wedding by sharing a rare photo from the Italian ceremony on May 16. “5 years and 4 kids [star emoji] life couldn’t be better,” she wrote at the time.

The latest major life change for Kardashian and West came on May 9, when Psalm was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kardashian waited until May 17 to announce Psalm’s name, sharing a photo of the baby in a crib surrounded by crib bumpers and other soft objects. That sparked concerns from many fans who were worried for Psalm’s safety.

In a recent Vogue interview, Kardashian opened up about life with West, including how the rapper handles his bipolar diagnosis.

“…I think some of the hurtful things that I read online . . . . What is she doing? She’s not stopping him. . . . Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband,” she said. “I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

